Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Wish Paparazzi "Happy Holidays" As They Fly Out Of Mumbai

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Mumbai airport.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli flew out of Mumbai on Wednesday morning. The star couple happily posed for the paparazzi stationed at the Mumbai airport. The couple also wished the paparazzi "Happy holidays" and "Happy New Year" before flying out for their holidays. Anushka Sharma looked pretty as ever in a pair of blue denims that she paired with a black top. Virat Kohli opted for a white sweater and track pants. Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year.

See pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the airport here:

Anushka Sharma who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, was busy as a producer in the last few years. She recently featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma. She featured in a greyscale montage of the track Ghodey Pe Sawaar. Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki, to name a few.

The actress will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika, who she welcomed in 2021. The film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK. The film went on floors earlier this year.