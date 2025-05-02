Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli In An Unseen Pic From The Actress's Daughter Vamika's Birthday Bash

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Anushka Sharma celebrated her 37th birthday with Virat Kohli. An unseen group photo from the celebration circulated on social media. Neeti Mohan shared a birthday wish and picture with the couple online.

Anushka Sharma celebrated her 37th birthday with Virat Kohli and closed ones on Thursday. Virat wished Anushka with a throwback picture, clicked at their daughter Vamika's birthday party. Singer Neeti Mohan shared a picture on her Instagram Stories featuring herself, husband Nihar Pandya, their son and Virat-Anushka from the same bash. In the happy group picture, Anushka can be seen standing close to Virat while he rests his hand on her shoulder.

In the picture, Anushka is seen wearing a co-ord suit while Virat is seen dressed in his casual best. Neeti Mohan called Anushka her "spirit sister" and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, my spirit sister." For the unversed, Neeti Mohan sang one of the most popular songs of Anushka's career - Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

The birthday decor of the place exudes warmth, happiness and intimacy with Vamika's name on a board can be spotted, decorated with balloons, in the background.

On Anushka's birthday, the sweetest wish came from Virat Kohli. Sharing a cosy picture of the two, Virat wrote, "To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You're the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love."

Take a look:

Virat and Anushka got married in December 2017 and are parents to two children, daughter Vamika, born in 2021, and son Akaay, born in 2024. The couple, mostly, now live in London to keep their children away from the media glares.

Anushka was last seen in Zero in 2018 and had a brief cameo in the 2020 film Qala, where she played a retro film star.