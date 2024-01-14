Anurag Kashyap Reviews Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas: 'Hitchcockian Love Story'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: Katysatm)

Director Anurag Kashyap was the latest the celeb to review Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi film Merry Christmas. The director, who often posts review of films on his Instagram feed, did nothing different on Sunday. Reviewing the film, Anurag Kashyap wrote, "Love this film .. @sriram.raghavanofficial has never known to play safe and this time has gone a made hitchcockian love story with two actors belonging to different cultures and them coming together on Christmas Eve. He again does new things and creates a slow burn with a terrific pay off. Both @katrinakaif and @actorvijaysethupathi bring their best game to it . Also @sanjaykapoor2500 @pathakvinay and #ashwini. Do give it a shot . @matchboxshots @rameshtaurani . Great to see you making this happen . And the cinephile in Sriram is as omnipresent in this as on his T-shirts and his life."

After Merry Christmas released, Vicky Kaushal wrote an appreciation post for wife Katrina Kaif. He wrote, "Merry Christmas everyone! So freaking proud of you love for how beautifully you have surrendered yourself to Sriram Sir's masterful storytelling and to the complexities of 'Maria'...Her rawness, her mystery, her magic... All done with such honesty and nuance! And that dance... uff! This one's truly your best work till date." About Vijay Sethupathi's performance in the film, Vicky Kaushal wrote in his note, "Vijay Sethupati Sir... don't know how you bring that childlike innocence in your characters but it's pure joy to watch you bring Albert alive."

He continued, "How you guys are going to make people jingle all the way when they watch the Film... especially that end! Go enjoy this thrilling fun ride in theatres near you! Merry Christmas in cinemas now," read an excerpt from Vicky Kaushal's post. Take a look:

Meanwhile, in his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Merry Christmas is a delightfully inventive cinematic ride that employs a very 1980s Hindi cinema soundscape and an evocative and transportive colour palette to generate a sense of bewilderment as the spectre of loneliness and the repercussions of lost love - both Maria and Albert have back stories that have brought them where they are at the outset of the film before the duo travels through the film's two-and-a-half-hour runtime in quest of a semblance of deliverance."