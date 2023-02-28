Anupam Kher Hugs BFF Anil Kapoor As If He Is Meeting The Actor After A Year But Reality Is...

Image was shared by Anupam Kher.(courtesy: )

Legendary actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor, whose onscreen friendship has been highly revered by the audience, share an equally special bond even offscreen. In a recent video shared by the Kashmir Files actor, we see the duo share an intimate moment at an event. Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor can be seen hugging each other after having a brief conversation. The video is captioned as "If both are in Mumbai then me and Anil Kapoor meet at least twice a day. But here we are meeting like we haven't met for a year. Perhaps this is called friendship!! Warning: Our third friend Satish Kaushik will not like this video! "

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher have worked in many movies together including, Ram Lakhan, Beta, Tezaab, Saaransh, Ladla, Lamhe, Jamai Raja, Parinda, among others

Last year, the two friends went on a "movie date" and watched SS Rajamouli's RRR in the theatre. Anupam Kher shared a video of the conversation that he had with Anil Kapoor before the movie and captioned it as "Went to the theatre after many many years with my dearest friend @anilskapoor to watch @ssrajamouli #RRR. This hilarious conversation is before the film. Have fun & Enjoy. #Friends #JoyOfCinema." Anil Kapoor reposted the video and wrote, "Movie Date" after a very long time with my friend The Anupam Kher! Watched the amazing #RRR and got some good wishes for #Thar & #JugJuggJeeyo from the 300cr club member himself! @anupampkher."

The video starts with Anil Kapoor confessing, "We both have come to see a film, after many many years." To this, Anupam Kher added, "Thousand years. We used to come for our own premieres." Anil Kapoor then said, "Yes, you know I am feeling as if I am in St Xavier's college, and that I am going out for a date." Shocked Anupam said, "Sorry?"

Anil Kapoor then repeated, "I am feeling as if I have come out for a date." Anupam Kher, who did not like the idea, replied, "I would not like to say that." But Anil continued to insist and said, "No but a date with Anupam Kher. We are watching Rajamouli's RRR. Are you looking forward to the film?" See video here.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor can be currently seen in The Night Manager while Anupam Kher was last seen in Uunchai.