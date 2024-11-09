<i>Animal Park</i>: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Gets A Production Date, Set To Release In 2027

2023's blockbuster Animal ended on a cliffhanger, teasing its sequel titled Animal Park. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had earlier hinted that filming for the movie will begin in 2026, but producer Bhushan Kumar's recent media interaction suggests that it might begin much earlier. The producer revealed that Vanga is currently working on a Telugu project with Prabhas, titled Spirit. Once that is over, the production for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park will begin within the next six months, as stated by Bhushan Kumar.

"We will have a six-month gap and then immediately Animal Park," the T-series head said during the interaction.

During an earlier interview with Netflix India, Ranbir had expressed his enthusiasm about the project. He shared that the director had narrated a few scenes to him, which piqued his eagerness about the movie

For the uninitiated, the announcement of Animal Park was done with a gory sequence, which confirmed that Ranbir will be seen in a double role in the sequel. Triptii Dimri, Saurabh Sachdeva and Mansi Taxak will also reprise their roles in the movie. Sandeep Reddy had earlier revealed that the sequel will be "darker, meaner" than Animal, which drew a lot of attention for its violent content.

Ranbir Kapoor's other upcoming film projects are also creating a lot of buzz all over the internet. He is currently working on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, where Sai Pallavi plays Sita. The movie will be released in two parts, as the makers recently announced. Besides this, Ranbir is also set to collaborate with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love And War, 17 years after their first film together, Saawariya. The much-awaited movie will also feature Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

