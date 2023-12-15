Animal Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Inches Closer To Rs 500 Crore

A still from Animal. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is ruling the box office and how. With each passing day, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is rewriting record books. After entering the Rs 400-crore club in just 10 days, the movie is eyeing to breach the Rs 500-crore mark. On Day 14, Animal minted ₹ 8.75 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. Animal, which revolves around a son seeking revenge for an attack on his father, earned ₹10 crore (across all languages) on day 13. With this, Animal's total collection now stands at Rs 476.84 crore. With Ranbir essaying the role of Ranvijay Singh Balbir, Animal also features a stellar ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

After the massive success of his film, Bobby Deol, who essayed the role of “Animal ka enemy” Abrar Haque in the film, got candid about his role. The actor claimed that he doesn't see his character as a villain but as a man who has endured childhood trauma. Bobby Deol, who returned to the big screen with Animal after four years, described Abrar as a "family man". During a session with AajTak, Bobby Deol said, “I didn't think of my character as a villain. I saw my character as a child who was traumatised when he saw his grandfather committing suicide, so he lost his voice. He swears to avenge his grandfather's death. He is very family-oriented. He is also romantic, he has three wives. He can kill and also get killed for his family.”

Talking about the violence depicted in the movie, Bobby Deol said, “The characters in this movie... the Animal in them has woken up. They are all like Animals. That's why there's violence. This is a family drama, a father-son story, and family relationships. It is a reflection of what happens in a society. Definitely, action like that is visually created so that people get intrigued but that kind of action, that kind of violence exists in our society.”

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 1.5 stars to Animal. About Ranbir Kapoor's performance, he wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor delivers a powerful performance that is supported with customary elan by Anil Kapoor. But because the film is propelled in the main by problematic means and instincts, the efforts of the two stars can only go abegging. You want to look away when the two are peddling their wares.” Read the complete review here.

Animal clashed at the box office with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Both the films hit the theatres on December 1.