Aneet Padda's Birthday Wish For <i>Saiyaara</i> Director Mohit Suri: 'Thanks For Being You'

As Mohit Suri turned a year older on Saturday, actress Aneet Padda penned a special note for the Saiyaara filmmaker, whom she lovingly called “momo” and said that he has shown her a “beautiful way to live.”

Aneet took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring her and Suri. In the clip, the actress is seen trying to prank the moviemaker but fails as he says, “he has children and they do these things every day.”

In the caption, Aneet mentioned: “You're a bit like an alchemist, catching things most people miss, quiet pain, love hidden in the eyes and turning it into something we can all feel. And somehow it doesn't stay yours, it becomes ours.”

She added, “I have too much to thank you for. You've taught my heart the courage to feel out loud and to lead with it. You've shown me a really beautiful way to live.”

“You're the most human human I know. You're Mohit Suri. Happy birthday my momo, your purpose finds you every time you create. Thank you for doing what you do, thank you for being you. I love you. Forever and ever and ever.”

Suri helmed the blockbuster “Saiyaara” starring Aneet and Ahaan Pandey. The musical drama emerged as the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, and the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of all time.

Saiyaara follows passionate lovers, who navigate a rollercoaster romance, facing euphoric highs and crushing lows while desperately clinging to their tumultuous bond, as per the synopsis.

Suri had started off as an assistant director in Vikram Bhatt's films such as Kasoor.

He made his directorial debut with the moderately successful Zeher in 2005 and has directed the films Murder 2, the romantic action-thrillers Awarapan, Ek Villain and Malang. He also directed the musical romance films Aashiqui 2.

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