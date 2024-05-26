An Inside Pic From Karan Johar's Birthday Bash Featuring Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Manish Malhotra

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy: AnanyaPanday)

A day after Karan Johar celebrated his 52nd birthday, Ananya Panday shared an inside picture from what seems to be the birthday bash. The picture features Ananya Panday, her BFF Shanaya Kapoor and ace designer Manish Malhotra. Tagging the other two, Ananya dropped a red heart emoji. In the picture shared, Ananya can be seen wearing a blue dress and she completed her look with ruby lips. Shanaya Kapoor can be seen wearing a green top and she matched it with a nude lipstick. Manish Malhotra wore a white jacket.

On Friday night, Karan Johar's close friends Kajol, Anil Kapoor, his wife Sunita Kapoor, Farah Khan and Natasha Poonawalla were pictured arriving at the filmmaker's birthday bash. Kajol has also featured in many of Karan Johar's films. The duo have worked together in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and My Name Is Khan, to name a few. ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

On his birthday, Karan Johar announced a new project. Karan shared a picture on Instagram. He can be seen wearing a white shirt, holding a draft that reads: "Untitled narration draft... Directed by Karan Johar May 25." The caption accompanying the post read: "Get...Set...Go!" followed by a red heart emoji. Take a look:

Karan Johar made a directorial comeback with the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He has also backed Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The film released in theatres earlier this year.

Karan Johar will also produce Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan and an untitled project with Kartik Aaryan. His next project as a producer is Mr & Mrs Mahi.