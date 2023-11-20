Amitabh Bachchan's Shout Out To Team India After Losing World Cup Final: 'You Are Our Pride'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: amitabhbachchan )

Bollywood celebs have taken it upon themselves to not let anything dampen the spirit of Team India. After Shah Rukh Khan, now film veteran Amitabh Bachchan has left a sweet message for the men in blue, who were defeated by Australia on the World Cup final held on Sunday in Ahmedabad's Motera stadium. Sharing a picture of himself, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "No no no .. Team India .. not off yet .. you are our pride .. you are the heart where the hand rests ."

Earlier Shah Rukh Khan, who was present at the stands at the time the match was taking place, also wrote a heartfelt message for the men in blue to uplift their spirits. Thanking Team India for their performance throughout the World Cup series, SRK wrote, "The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It's a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation.”

Other celebs celebrating Team India despite them losing the match were Alia Bhatt,Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor among others.

Alia Bhatt in her note wrote, "Our hearts are forever won. Well played team India. We hold our heads up high."

Kareena Kapoor wrote in her message for the Team wrote, "Only love and respect. Team India tuff battle but well played."

At the World Cup Final, held on Sunday in Ahmedabad, Team Australia beat India by 6 wickets. Several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were spotted alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who were also cheering for India from the stands. Others like Shanaya Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Daggubati Venkatesh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vivek Oberoi were seen at the stadium for the match.