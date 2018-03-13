Amitabh Bachchan's Doctors Are 'Fiddling Around With His Body' In Jodhpur

Highlights
- About filming Thugs Of Hindostan, Big B said: "It's been rough"
- His blog seems to indicate that he's been working long hours
- He's shooting for the movie in Jodhpur
"Some people need to work for a living and work hard," Amitabh Bachchan wrote - that's pretty much most of us, Mr Bachchan. He seems quite cheerful on Twitter, however. This was his last tweet, shared some hours after his blog post:
T 2742 -" We are very good lawyers for our own mistakes,— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 13, 2018
and very good judges for the mistakes of others "~ PaulC
हम अपनी ग़लतियों के लिए बहुत अच्छे वक़ील बन जाते हैं ; और दूसरों की ग़लतियों के लिए बहुत अच्छे न्यायाधीश - Judge ~ab pic.twitter.com/CSUKON0vFV
He tweeted before that about getting back from his shoot at just short of 5 am:
T 2741 - 4:51 AM .. and just back from work .. ! बिना मेहनत के कुछ नहीं मिलता— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2018
the city Jodhpur sleeps .. and so shall I in a while after connecting with the well wishers .. love🙏🙏🙂🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/2bsjzkLp3U
Amitabh Bachchan's work-in-progress project Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Mr Bachchan also has 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor lined up for release.