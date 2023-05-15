Amitabh Bachchan Gets Ride To Work From Stranger On A Bike. No Helmet?, Asks The Internet

Image was shared by Amitabh Bachchan. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is known to be extremely punctual. So, when a traffic jam threatened to play spoilsport and delayed the superstar's arrival at a shooting location, the actor did not hesitate to hop behind a stranger's bike. Yes, the legendary star got a lift from a stranger who dropped Big B to the location on time, as per a post shared by the actor himself. In a photo shared by the actor, he is seen riding pillion on a bike, dressed in a pair of black pants and a jacket. In the caption, he said: “Thank you for the ride, buddy. Don't know you but you obliged and got me on time to the location of work …faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner.”

In response to the post, actress Sayani Gupta said, “Had always heard Mr Bachchan has always been the most punctual. Can see today what honouring Time truly means to you. I hope actors can learn a thing or two from this.”

Big B's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped heart and heart-eye emojis. Rohit Bose Roy wrote: “You are the coolest dude on earth Amit ji! Love you.” Director-actor Rakesh Roshan said, “Always inspiring.”

While the comments section is filled with compliments praising the 80-year-old superstar for his dedication to his work, several others also pointed out how Amitabh Bachchan and the man riding the bike were not wearing helmets.

“Where is the helmet sir,” one fan asked. “Sir helmet zaroori hai pehenna... Topi se kaam nahi chalega [Sir, it is mandatory to wear a helmet. Just a cap won't do],” another user said. “Computer ji challan online challan kar do jaldi sa without helmet ka [Computer ji, fan them for riding with a helmet],” one fan wrote, making a pun on Big B's trademark line from Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Check out Big B's post here:

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan showed fans his tech-savvy side when he shared his thoughts on Artificial Intelligence [AI]. In an Instagram post, he shared an AI-generated image of himself, which was created solely based on his voice sample. Big B expressed surprise at the remarkable technology, which could create an image from just his voice sample. In his caption, he wrote, "Errr... this formed by AI by just my voice...just my voice sample...no wonder then that the head of the supreme tech resigns, for fear of what AI will do in the years ahead."

Giving fans an update about his future projects, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about working on the film Section 84."I must confess that the film Section 84 IPC is taking a lot out of me as far as the nature of the film and role is, which is why when the day work is done it does not leave you even as you set off for home. Much of it remains in the head and body and as is often the matter with the profession, it remains a pleasant disturbance," Bachchan wrote.

Section 84, written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, also stars Diana Penty, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nimrat Kaur.

Additionally, Amitabh Bachchan will also feature in Nag Ashwin's Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.