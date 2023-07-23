Amitabh Bachchan On Absence From Kalki 2898-AD Panel At SDCC: 'Work, Medical Restrictions Kept Me Away'

Image was shared by Amitabh Bachchan. (Courtesy: amitabhbachchan )

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he gave the panel of his upcoming film Kalki 2898-AD at the San Diego Comic-Con a miss due to work commitments and medical restrictions.

The first glimpse and title of the sci-fi film, previously called Project K, was unveiled on Friday at the Comic-Con in the US in the presence of actors Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, director Nag Ashwin and producer C Aswani Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies.

Amitabh Bachchan, who attended the event via a video call, took to his personal blog to share the reason behind his absence.

"Alright .. so .. San Diego and K , the project .. a great moment for the film and the makers and all those that went there for the release of the first look for it .. I was pushed hard by Nagi Sir to come along, but work and medical restrictions have kept me away from many such occasions ..

"So .. but I must admit the first look was pretty darn good .. wasn't it .. style, music, frames .. everything .. and finally the reveal of K .. KALKI .. mythologically so important .. 2898 AD !!" the 80-year-old wrote on Saturday.

In March, Bachchan injured himself on the Hyderabad set of Kalki 2898-AD while filming an action sequence.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, the multilingual movie is the first Indian film to participate at the SDCC.

According to makers, Kalki 2898-AD promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema and offer them "unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience".

It is scheduled to be released on January 12, 2024 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English languages.

