'Amit Mistry's Talent Was A Thing To Behold': Jacqueline Fernandez, Genelia D'Souza, Kunal Kemmu And Others Post Tributes

A recent photo of Amit Mistry. (Image courtesy: actoramitmistry )

Highlights "Rest in peace," wrote Jacqueline for Amit Mistry

"We've lost a truly wonderful artist today," wrote Vir Das

Amit Mistry died of cardiac arrest on Friday morning

Actor Amit Mistry died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Friday morning. The 47-year-old actor was known for his performances in films like Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, Shor In The City and A Gentleman. After the news of his death, celebrities from film and television industry such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Genelia D'Souza, Kunal Kemmu, Abhishek Banerjee, and Vir Das expressed their grief and paid tribute to the actor on social media. Jacqueline Fernandez, who co-starred with Amit Mistry in A Gentleman, shared a picture of herself and the actor on her Instagram story and wrote: "Rest in peace." Kunal Kemmu, in his eulogy, wrote that he was collaborating with Amit Mistry, with whom he co-starred in the 2009 film 99, for a new project and was excited to work with him again. According to reports, the project is a web-series by filmmaker duo Raj-DK.

"Gone too soon my friend. We were collaborating on something exciting and you were shining in it. We will miss you tremendously."

Screenshot of Jacqueline's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kunal Kemmu's Instagram story.

Genelia D'Souza, who also worked with Amit Mistry in the past, wrote: "Shocked to hear about #AmitMistry...Remember shooting together and you were absolutely lovely to interact with...Rest in peace dear Amit."

Shocked to hear about #AmitMistry ..

Remember shooting together and you were absolutely lovely to interact with..

Rest in peace dear Amit — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) April 23, 2021

"I was ready to start shooting a show that Amit Mistry is an integral part of. His talent, his insight were a thing to behold. We've lost a truly wonderful artist today. Rest in Peace," wrote Vir Das.

I was ready to start shooting a show that Amit Mistry is an integral part of. His talent, his insight were a thing to behold. We've lost a truly wonderful artist today. Rest in Peace. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 23, 2021

Actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee, who had cast Amit Mistry in Prime Videos' web-series Bandish Bandits, mourned the actor with these words: "Had known him since my early years of casting and recently was fortunate to have cast him in Bandish Bandits.. Incredible actor and a pure soul. RIP Amit bhai."

Actress Patralekhaa wrote: "As I write this note in utter shock and sadness... My heart is not ready to accept that you are gone our PP. You were such a brilliant and brave actor, always wanting more, always giving your best, always calm, always polite. Now I would never know what my gift was that you got for me. What makes it worse is the world was about to take notice of your brilliance #AmitMistry.. I will miss you."

Actors Nimrat Kaur, Tisca Chopra, Kubbra Sait, Sumeet Vyas, Sonali Kulkarani and Karanvir Bohra also paid tributes to the actor on Twitter and Instagram. Take a look:

Prayers and heart felt condolences for the family and loved ones. Really so tragic...what an untimely loss. https://t.co/WtJv2NhAvv — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 23, 2021

Shit. Such a lovely guy, totally chill.. deepest condolences to the family .. RIP #AmitMistryhttps://t.co/ebBNwDtTJs — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) April 23, 2021

You'll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry

Condolences to the family.

pic.twitter.com/lDX0iLDxrT — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 23, 2021

Brother @Actoramitmistry

I'll always remain a fan of you. God bless you man. #RIP — Sumeet Vyas (@vyas_sumeet) April 23, 2021

This is devastating..

So young.. so spirited.. so loving.. so chilled out.. can't forget his fabulous performance in Makarand Deshpande's Ek Kadam Aagey and recent Bandish Bandits..what an actor..too soon Amit too soon! #RIP#AmitMistrypic.twitter.com/w1e7O61tkn — sonalikulkarni (@sonalikulkarni) April 23, 2021

Heard about #ShravanRathore sir and #amitmistry I'm in shock... every day a tragic news in the news... God bless their souls #OmNamahShivaya

And keep everyone safe — Karenvir Bohra (@KVBohra) April 23, 2021

Amit Mistry worked in Hindi and Gujarati film industry. The actor died at around 9:30 AM in his Andheri house on Friday. He is survived by his mother. "He woke up, had his breakfast and even exercised before he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was absolutely fit and fine. Amit had no underlying medical condition. It's an absolutely shocking news," the actor's manager Maharshi Desai told news agency PTI.