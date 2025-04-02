Amid Mannat's Renovation, Gauri Khan Sells Dadar West Apartment For This Amount

Gauri Khan has sold her Kohinoor Altissimo apartment in Dadar West, Mumbai, for Rs 11.61 crore. The nearly 2000 square feet apartment was purchased by Gauri in August 2022 for Rs 8.5 crore, according to an X post by Zapkey.

The interior designer and Shah Rukh Khan's wife has made a profit of Rs 3.1 crore from this transaction, which marks a 37% gain over the holding period, the post added. This translates to an approximate 13% annualised return on her investment.

In the post, Zapkey wrote, “Gauri Khan, a well known interior designer and wife of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, has sold an almost 2000 sq ft apartment located in the project Kohinoor Altissimo in Mumbai's Dadar West area for Rs 11.61 cr.”

They added, “Having purchased the apartment in August 2022 for Rs 8.5 cr, Khan realised a profit of Rs 3.1 cr from this transaction, marking a 37% gain over the holding period (approx. 13% annualized).”

While Gauri Khan's recent real estate move is making headlines, the Khan family's iconic residence, Mannat, is set to undergo a massive renovation.

The project, which is expected to take almost two years, will reportedly involve expanding the annexe by adding two more floors. To facilitate the extensive work, the Khan family has decided to temporarily move out of the property while the renovations are in progress.

Wondering where SRK and his family will be moving during the renovation of Mannat? Well, they will temporarily relocate to two luxury duplex apartments in the Puja Casa building, located in Mumbai's Pali Hill area of Khar.

The new home spans approximately 10,500 sq ft, which is significantly smaller compared to their expansive 27,000 sq ft bungalow, Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married in 1991. They are proud parents to three kids – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan.