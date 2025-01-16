Ameesha Patel Reacts To Replacing Kareena Kapoor Khan In <i>Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai</i>

It's a special year for Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan as their superhit film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, completed 25 years on January 14, 2025.

It also marks 25 years of Hrithik Roshan.

The film was re-released on his birthday, January 10, 2025, to celebrate the film's massive success and milestone.

The fact that the film was first offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan is well known.

In a recent interaction with News18 Showsha, Ameesha Patel was asked to react to the same and shed light on her equation with Kareena.

Ameesha said, "She's gained a lot independently, and I don't think we should go into equations."

She was further asked if she believed, that Kareena's rejection turned into a fruitful opportunity for her.

Ameesha reiterated that the film's success belongs to everyone who was involved with the film, making it such a big success.

The Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai actress further reiterated, that there is no need to compare Kareena and her achievements, as they both had their career-defining moments.

Previously, in an old interview with Filmfare, Kareena had candidly spoken about her decision to opt out of the film. She expressed no regrets for the same.

Kareena had also shared how Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai was explicitly made for Hrithik Roshan's big debut.

The director, also Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan, was completely focused on every little detail about every frame that had Hrithik in it.

On the contrary, not much attention was given to Ameesha Patel.

Kareena told Filmfare, "There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags on her face. She just doesn't look beautiful, but every shot of his was a dream. If I were in the film, I would have definitely got a better deal, but I still feel that the attention would have been divided between us. So, I'm glad I didn't do the film."

Kareena Kapoor Khan's last release was Singham Again, on November 1, 2025. She played the female lead opposite Ajay Devgn.

Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar played key roles.

