Allu Arjun's Birthday Post For Daughter Arha: "The Cutest Joy Of My Life"

Happy birthday, Allu Arha. South star Allu Arjun's daughter is celebrating her 8th birthday today (November 21). On the special occasion, the actor shared a heartfelt wish for his bundle of joy on Instagram. Allu Arjun posted a slow-motion video of Arha by the sea. In the clip, Arha can be seen dressed in a grey sweatshirt and matching trousers as her hair flies in the air, covering her face. “Happy Birthday to the cutest joy of my life … My lil Arhaa. 8 years of purest joy … your presence makes my life wayyy sweeter … lots of hugs, pokey kisses and infinite love. NANAA,” Allu Arjun wrote in the caption. Reacting to the post, actress Lakshmi Manchu wrote in the comment section, “Appudey 8 aaa …. She is the cutest ever! Arha brings joy to every single person she meets. Blessings galore!! happpppppy birthday Arha!.” Take a look:

Earlier, Allu Arjun shared a sweet picture with Arha on Instagram. The image featured the actor sitting on a couch, wearing his signature Pushpa hoodie. Beaming with a lovely smile, Arha is seen sitting on his lap. The side note read, “Allu Arha ante daddy's daughter anukuntiva … dAAddy's Princess.”

Back in August, Allu Arjun with his family took a trip to the mountains. His wife Sneha Reddy shared a series of photos from their travel escapades on Instagram. The images featured Allu Arjun spending quality time with her kids Arha and Ayaan. In the caption, Sneha wrote, "Lost in the archives."

ICYDK: Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married in 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ayaan in 2014. Two years later, they became parents to their daughter, Allu Arha.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 5. The actor also has Kortala Siva's directorial AA21, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's AA23 in the line-up.