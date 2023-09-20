Alia Bhatt's Wish For Dad Mahesh Bhatt Will Melt Your Heart: 'Happy Birthday My Wise Man'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: aliaabhatt )

Alia Bhatt's birthday wish for dad Mahesh Bhatt, who turns 75 today, is pure love. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress on Wednesday, wished her dad by sharing two lovely pictures. The first is an adorable throwback image from Alia's childhood. In the second frame, we can see the father-daughter duo pose against the beautiful night sky. Alia Bhatt shared the images alongside a beautiful note that read, "To the moon and back.. love you papa.. happy birthday my wise man." See the Brahmastra star's touching birthday post for dad Mahesh Bhatt:

Besides Alia, dad Mahesh Bhatt also received big love on his birthday from his other daughters Shaheen and Pooja. Shaheen too shared a bunch of pictures from her childhood and wrote, "Always. Best friend, happy birthday."

See what Shaheen posted:

Pooja Bhatt wrote an entensive post for her dad. It read, "o the man who gave me roots,wings,the courage to stand on my own feet,walk alone & unabashedly be myself..

“A real guru,if there is one,frees you from himself.” That was the understanding that UG Krishnamurti instilled in him and what he reinstates to me & countless others day after day.. Happy 75'TH Pops! Gratitude to you & my mother for bringing me into this world. And for re-birthing me through the gift of sobriety by simply saying to me “If you love me,then love yourself.”

Here's a look at Pooja Bhatt's moving post for dad Mahesh Bhatt:

The filmmaker rang in his 75th birthday with a lovely wish from his wife Soni Razdan as well. Sharing one monochrome and one coloured picture of the director, Soni Razdan wrote, "Happy 3/4 of a century you… Then and now."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.