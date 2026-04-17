Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen Bhatt Gets Engaged To Ishaan Mehra, Shares Adorable Post

Alia Bhatt's elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt, announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Ishaan Mehra, in a dreamy post on Friday. Taking to Instagram, Shaheen shared a couple of pictures.

Details

In the first picture, Shaheen is seen flaunting her engagement ring while holding Ishaan close. In the second image, the couple are holding hands while walking. Another picture shows Shaheen resting her head on Ishaan's shoulder. She captioned the post, "We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing." Take a look.

The post went viral soon after it was shared on social media. Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor, among other celebrities, congratulated her in the comments section.

Alia's post With Ishaan

Last year, Alia shared a fun picture with sister Shaheen Bhatt's boyfriend, Ishaan Mehra. The image shows Alia and Ishaan posing for the camera while relaxing in a swimming pool. Dressed in a red swimsuit, Alia looks happy. The caption on the picture read, "Gloomy Monday + pool boot camp, powered by Ishaan Mehra."

Just before that, Shaheen introduced her boyfriend to the public. On Ishaan's birthday, she shared a few cosy pictures featuring herself and him. The caption read, "Happy birthday, sunshine."

Meet Ishaan Mehra

Ishaan Mehra is a former international swimmer who represented India at the Youth Asian Games. He has since moved into the fitness industry and now works as a full-time fitness trainer. According to his Instagram bio, Mehra is an ATG-certified coach.