Alia Bhatt Took Lip-Sync Lessons From Shah Rukh Khan For Tum Kya Mile: "Irreplaceable Experience"

Alia Bhatt at the event

The film released; the song released but the behind-the-scenes-stories continue. The lead actors of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani along with the filmmaker Karan Johar attended a press meet today to celebrate the success of their movie in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt revealed a top secret at the meet and it is about the romantic song from the movie Tum Kya Mile. Alia Bhatt took lessons of lip-sync for the song from Shah Rukh Khan after Karan Johar suggested his name. However, Alia Bhatt wanted to talk to him over the phone which eventually turned out to be a full-fledged class at Shah Rukh Khan's place. Alia Bhatt was not alone as Suhana Khan also accompanied her for the lip-sync tutorial class.

The video is trending big on the Internet. Here's an excerpt from what Alia says in the video: "I was very nervous. I don't know whether it's because I was going back to shoot after a couple of months... First time doing a proper full lip-sync song after Ishq wala love. There's an inherent kind of nervousness that I, kind of, can do something more to do better. I was discussing with Karan (Johar) and he said, 'Why don't you call Shah Rukh? May be he can give you some tips. I called him up to talk over the phone because no one can lipsync like him."

Alia Bhatt continues and shares what Shah Rukh told him over the phone. "He said, 'Tu ghar aaja (You can come to my place). Suhana also wants to learn this, so dono ko ek sath tuition karenge. Tu gaana leke aa ja (Come with your song. I'll give tuition to both of you).' I went to his place, was there for two-three hours. We sang an entire song. There's a portion which was going very fast, I was very tense. Then he made me download some apps, bar bar karo... by the end of the day, he also learnt the song." Alia complimented Shah Rukh Khan with these words, "It shows he is so generous, such a big-hearted person, always willing to help you, there for you. Whether this experience helped me in this movie or not, I know for sure, this experience is irreplaceable in my life."

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan acted together in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi. Alia and Shah Rukh also came together for one episode of Koffee With Karan too.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres last Friday and it's doing well despite having mixed reviews.