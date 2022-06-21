Alia Bhatt Attends Kapoor Family Gathering In London

Alia Bhatt with Armaan Jain and other.

Actor Alia Bhatt recently joined a mini-Kapoor reunion in London. Alia is very close to the Kapoor family and likes to spend time with them even when Ranbir Kapoor is not there. The latest photo of the small gathering was posted by Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain and Nitasha Nanda on Instagram.

It showed Alia Bhatt sitting with the Kapoor family around a dinner table in London. It also features Shweta Bachchan, Alia's sister and author Shaheen Bhatt, Anissa Malhotra Jain and Rima Jain.

Except Shaheen Bhatt, others in the photo are seen wearing black dress. Alia too is wearing a black dress with her hair tied back.

Several fan pages of Alia Bhatt have also shared the photo. "Even with Ranbir not there, Alia and Shaheen are hanging out with his family in London. LOVE how close their families have become over the course of their relationship. Added some other Fam-Jam pictures as well," said one of them.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in London.

The movie will release on Netflix. Apart from Heart of Stone, Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Darlings.

Recently, the trailer of her upcoming movie Brahmastra was released. This is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first project together. Thy got married in April this year.

Brahmastra is set to release in September and has a stellar cast, including Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. The Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions of the film will be presented by SS Rajamouli, while the Hindi rendition will be presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.