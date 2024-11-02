Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Twin With Daughter Raha For Diwali Puja, See Inside Pics

As Bollywood celebrated Diwali in style, glamour and spirituality, Alia Bhatt joined the bandwagon with Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor. Ranbir flew down to Mumbai to celebrate the festival with the family, and Alia shared a series of beautiful pictures from the festivities on Instagram on Friday. The couple was joined by their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, and Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, for the Diwali puja. Alia's caption for the post read, "Lights, love, and precious moments. Happy Diwali."

The highlight of the post, however, was their colour-coordinated outfits where they looked resplendent in golden hues. While Alia chose a golden organza saree, Ranbir wore a plain silk of the same colour. Raha added a dose of cuteness to the pictures in her kurta-pant set and her signature tiny ponytails. In the first picture, the Brahmastra actors play doting parents tyring to get Raha to hold the aarti ki thali, while the little one is busy looking into the camera.

In the last picture of the series, Alia also shared a photo of the rangoli at their home, made with strands of marigold and jasmine flowers.

Earlier on Friday evening, the couple was spotted with Raha by the paparazzi, all set to ring in the festivities.

Alia's Instagram post was met with a lot of love from her mum, friends and colleagues in the comments section. Soni Razdan wrote, "My babies," fashion stylist and costume designer Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Cuteness!" with a golden heart emoji, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Love" with a red heart emoji, and Jigra director Vasan Bala commented with a diya emoji.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is set to be next seen in Yash Raj Films's spy movie Alpha along with Munjya actress Sharvari.