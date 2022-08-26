Just Alaya F Maxing A Yoga Session Like The Pro She Is

A still from Alaya's video. (courtesy: alayaf)

Alaya Furniturewala's Instagram timeline is one fun place. The actress has a wonderful mix of professional and personal updates on the photo-sharing app. She often also uploads photos and videos of her workout routines. From yoga and aerobics to dancing, Alaya Furniturewala has tried her hand and perfected several workout routines. Her new video is proof of this. In it, Alaya Furniturewala is seen performing a series of complex yoga poses. Sharing the post, the star confessed: “Can't think of a caption so I'll just say, hi friends. Hope your day is going well.” Fans of Alaya Furniturewala flooded the comments section with a bunch of compliments.

A week ago, the multi-talented actress shared a video of her drawing. Alaya Furniturewala, once again, received a lot of praise for her free-hand creation of a floral butterfly. She confessed in the caption that she had revisited her "drawing book this rainy Wednesday.” Replying to the post, actress Dia Mirza said, “How beautiful,” along with a butterfly emoji.

Before that, Alaya Furniturewala also dropped some images of her Maldives getaway. In one photo, she is seen lounging on the beach in a swimsuit, with her eyes closed. In the caption, she explained: “My eyes are shut in every photo because I keep forgetting to carry sunglasses.”

In another photo, where she is basking in the warmth of the sun, Alaya Furniturewala joked, “Feelin' like Jaadu enjoying the Maldivian dhoop.”

Before that, the actress even shared how she got a passport photo clicked amid a glamorous photoshoot. Alaya Furniturewala wrote in the caption: "My excitement level was 100 when I realised I was shooting with a white backdrop so I could click a nice new passport / Aadhar card photo."

Alaya Furniturewala made her Bollywood debut with the 2020 film Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Tabu and Saif Ali Khan. She will be seen next in U-Turn and Freddy.