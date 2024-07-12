Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19 For The Third Time

Akshay Kumar shared this image. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time, following symptoms that arose during the promotions of his latest film, Sarfira. Alongside Akshay, several members of the promotional team for Sarfira have also tested positive for the virus. This marks Akshay's third bout with COVID-19, having previously contracted it in April 2021, which led to hospitalisation, and again in May 2022.

In 2022, Akshay Kumar cancelled his visit to the India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival after he was tested positive for COVID-19. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there,"

On the work front, Akshay's latest offering Sarfirahit the theatres on Friday. He will next be seen in Khel Khel Mein. The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on September 6, will now release on August 15 (Independence Day). Taapsee Pannu shared the news on her X handle. She dropped a photo featuring the star-studded cast including the actress herself along with Fardeen Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal and the director Mudassar Aziz. Captioning the photo, the actress wrote, "This Independence Day, step into a mad world of laughter, drama & loads of fun! Mark your calendars for August 15, 2024 when #KhelKhelMein hits the theatres."

Khel Khel Mein has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai.