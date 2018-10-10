Akshay Kumar Shares A Million Dollar Video Of Dimple Kapadia Dancing To A Song From Bobby

Dimple Kapadia on the streets of Italy (Courtesy Instagram)

Akshay Kumar, who is holidaying in the picturesque landscape of Italy with his family, shared a video of Dimple Kapadia grooving to the tunes of a song from the her debut film Bobby. Dimple Kapadia couldn't stop herself from shaking a leg when she heard a local musician play the tunes from her 1973 film on the streets of Italy. "When you walk into a small town in Italy and the musician is playing a song from Bobby! Life is full of beautiful coincidences," Akshay Kumar captioned the video."Bobby In Italy," he added in the hashtag. The video shared by Akshay Kumar has 947,156 views. The video has also been liked by Abhishek Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia and Manish Malhotra. "That's so beautiful," read a comment on post.

As mentioned earlier, Dimple Kapadia made her Bollywood debut with Bobby, which also featured Rishi Kapoor. The film directed by Raj Kapoor was a blockbuster hit and was also the second-top-grossing hit of 1970s.

Akshay Kumar has jetted away to Italy with Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara and mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia after wrapping Rajasthan schedule of Housefull 4. Earlier, Akshay Kumar shared a photo from Italian retreat, in which Twinkle and Nitara can be seen looking out through a glass window. Akshay wrote: "Had a few days to spare, took off on a super quick and short vacation with the family because when you reflect back life happens in all these little moments."

Take a look at the photo here:

Akshay Kumar often curates his family vacation on Instagram and for his fans, the photos are sheer treat. Remember Akshay Kumar's post from their vacation Cape Town vacation last year,which featured little Nitara. "Happiness is meeting an old friend and starting exactly where you left off :) Nitara meets Valentino 2.0," he wrote.

Akshay Kumar recently made headlines for filing a complaint with the police over a doctored video of him which allegedly showed him speaking against Tanushree Dutta in connection with the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing for the relaese of 2.0, which also features Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson. He also has films like Kesari and Good News in the line-up.