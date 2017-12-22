Akshay Kumar On PadMan And Aiyaary: There Is No Box Office Clash Akshay Kumar's PadMan and Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary will release on the same day

176 Shares EMAIL PRINT Akshay Kumar in PadMan (L) and Sidharth Malhotra in Aiyaary (R). (Image courtesy:YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights PadMan and Aiyaary will release on the same day "There's no box office clash," says Akshay Kumar Aiyaary will also star Manoj Bajpayee Aiyaary's director) is a friend and that the films will not have a clash at the box office. Akshay in an interview with news agency PTI said, "Both the films are absolutely different. Neeraj is a dear friend of mine. There is nothing like clash. The word clash is media created. My film might get screened in 2,800 screens or so. Their film would be in 1,600-1,800 or more. There are 4,000-5,000 screens so how come there is a clash. That film is different and so is ours. So there is no clash as such."



Akshay also talked about his film PadMan, which is his wife Twinkle Khanna's first film as a producer. PadMan is a biopic based on the life of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machines. Of his film Akshay said, "The concept of PadMan was Twinkle's and it is written and directed by R Balki. It is a very honest subject which we have brought in front of the Indian audience."



Akshay also spoke about the film's subject, which is creating awareness about hygiene amongst women in India. "It talks about sanitary pads and nobody ever spoke about it earlier. It is an attempt to tell what women go through," said Akshay.



Watch PadMan's trailer here:





Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary also stars Manoj Bajpayee. The two actors will feature as Indian army officers. The story of the film revolves around the relationship between a mentor and a protégé.



Here is Aiyaary's trailer:





So which film are you going to watch on January 26, 2018 - Akshay Kumar's PadMan or Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary?



It is Akshay Kumar's PadMan vs Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary at the box office on Republic Day in the new year. But superstar Akshay Kumar seem not to be worried about it and said that Neeraj Pandey ('s director) is a friend and that the films will not have a clash at the box office. Akshay in an interview with news agency PTI said, "Both the films are absolutely different. Neeraj is a dear friend of mine. There is nothing like clash. The word clash is media created. My film might get screened in 2,800 screens or so. Their film would be in 1,600-1,800 or more. There are 4,000-5,000 screens so how come there is a clash. That film is different and so is ours. So there is no clash as such."Akshay also talked about his film, which is his wife Twinkle Khanna's first film as a producer.is a biopic based on the life of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machines. Of his film Akshay said, "The concept ofwas Twinkle's and it is written and directed by R Balki. It is a very honest subject which we have brought in front of the Indian audience."Akshay also spoke about the film's subject, which is creating awareness about hygiene amongst women in India. "It talks about sanitary pads and nobody ever spoke about it earlier. It is an attempt to tell what women go through," said Akshay.Watch's trailer here:Sidharth Malhotra'salso stars Manoj Bajpayee. The two actors will feature as Indian army officers. The story of the film revolves around the relationship between a mentor and a protégé.So which film are you going to watch on January 26, 2018 - Akshay Kumar'sor Sidharth Malhotra's