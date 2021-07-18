Akshay Kumar Hilariously Explains Birthday Girl Bhumi Pednekar's Expression In This Pic

Akshay Kumar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

On Bhumi Pednekar's birthday, her Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Akshay Kumar wished her in the most hilarious way on social media. Bhumi and Akshay are also working together in Aanand L Rai's next Raksha Bandhan. Sharing an ROFL photo of themselves that appears to be from their 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar hilariously explains Bhumi Pednekar's serious expression in the photo. The actor can be seen making a funny face in the picture. "Trying my best to make the birthday girl smile," Akshay wrote in the caption and added: "She's clearly realised she's turned a year older today (laughing emoji). Don't worry Bhumi, hopefully you're getting wiser as well. Happy birthday."

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Durgamati, which was produced by Akshay Kumar. The duo featured as husband and wife onscreen in their 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Bhumi joined the cast of Raksha Bandhan in June. Sharing a photo with Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai, she wrote: "A very special film and a very special reunion. Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses and humans. Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story #RakshaBandhan."

Bhumi Pednekar made her debut in Bollywood with the 2015 romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in which she shared screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana. She has also worked in films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (with Ayushmann Khurrana), Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actress will co-star with Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor in Karan Johar's Takht next.