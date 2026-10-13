Akriti Agarwal Says She Was 'Misguided', Reunites With Prithvi Shaw Weeks After Calling Off Engagement

A few weeks after calling off their engagement, actor Akriti Agarwal and cricketer Prithvi Shaw have reconciled. Akriti took to Instagram and shared a note titled 'A Personal Clarification'. She said that the opinions of people close to her had influenced how she viewed her relationship with the cricketer and that she had been "misguided."

Akriti wrote, "When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me, who seemed to know our relationship better than we did, influence how I saw my fiance and our relationship. I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved."

"I take responsibility for that decision and the hurt it caused. We have since spoken openly, understood each other, and chosen to be together again. Together, we are enough for each other, and we don't need anyone else," she added.

"This time, I want our future to be guided by our own understanding, trust and love. Please respect our decision as we begin again."

Prithvi shared the same post, accompanied by heart and amulet emojis.

The couple got engaged in March, and it was in September that Akriti announced their separation.

"With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future. As much as we love and care for each other, we've come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together. With our responsibilities and the circumstances we are currently facing, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways," Akriti wrote in the post, as reported by IANS.

She added, "I genuinely wish nothing but the best, peace and happiness for both of us as we move forward. I kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this difficult time and refrain from speculating or making assumptions about the reasons behind our decision. Thank you for understanding and respecting our space."

Prithvi Shaw announced their engagement on March 8.