"Ajith Kumar Is Unhurt, Will Resume Practice Today": Actor's Manager After Dubai Racing Accident

Social media is buzzing with a video showing veteran actor and motor racing enthusiast Ajith Kumar suffering an accident during his practice run for the upcoming Dubai 24H event.

The race, set to begin on January 11, will feature Ajith and his team of drivers, including Fabian Duffieux, Mathueu Detry (Belgium) and Cameron McLeod (Australia), all racing under the banner of the Ajith Kumar Racing team.

After the accident, Ajith's manager, Suresh Chandra shared that the actor is doing well. "The car was broken, but nothing happened to him. The ambulance rushed to the spot, and he walked away from the car. He was taken to the nearest grid, and a full examination was done. There is nothing to worry about. He will be back in action today for the next practice," he told Screen.

He added, "Mr Ajith is one of four drivers who will be participating in the endurance race that is scheduled to happen this Saturday. They were practising driving for four hours at a stretch. He was also doing the same and was driving for almost 3-3.5 hours, and during the last leg of his practice session, there was a turn that didn't have a lot of visibility. There was a slight shift, and you must have seen the spinoff."

In a separate statement to NDTV, Suresh Chandra shared the details about the accident and said, "Ajith is unhurt, hale, and healthy. He was driving at a speed of 180 km/h when the accident occurred."

The video released by Ajith's team shows the car spinning seven times after crashing into the barrier, but the actor was quickly rescued and taken to an ambulance.

On the work front, Ajith is gearing up for his upcoming films Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni and Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. While Good Bad Ugly is set to release on April 10, there have been no updates yet on the new release date for Vidaamuyarchi.

Ajith, who has a deep passion for both driving and biking, owns the AK Racing team. His team, which includes him as the captain, has been training for the gruelling 24-hour race in Dubai, where they will take turns driving, much like a relay. The accident occurred just minutes before Ajith was about to complete his six-hour stint in the endurance race practice.