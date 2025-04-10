A <I>Dhamaal 4</i> Update: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi And Riteish Deshmukh Wrap Up First Schedule. See BTS Pics

Ajay Devgn has shared an update about his upcoming project, Dhamaal 4. The actor announced the first schedule wrap of the film on Thursday.

Ajay shared a couple of pictures from the set on Instagram. The opening frame featured the actor posing with his Dhamaal 4 co-stars Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anjali Anand and Upendra Limaye.

Ajay Devgn also shared a picture with director Indra Kumar, producer Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Ashok Thakeria and co-producer Shiv Chanana.

The side note read, "The madness is BACK! #Dhamaal4 kicks off with a bang — Malshej Ghat schedule wrapped, Mumbai schedule rolling! Let the laughter riot begin!"

The Dhamaal franchise launched in 2007 with Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi. The cast reunited for a sequel in 2011, while the franchise underwent a cast change with Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit joining and Sanjay exiting the film.

The third instalment, Total Dhamaal released in 2019. The film enjoyed a good box office run.

Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh will also share screen space in Raid 2. Ajay is reprising his role as a tough IRS officer Amay Patnaik, while Riteish plays a powerful politician, Dadabhai.

The film is the sequel to the 2018 crime thriller, Raid. The first instalment was inspired by a real-life Income Tax raid from the 1980s and received widespread acclaim. Alongside Ajay Devgn, Raid also featured Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz in key roles.

Raid 2 is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and sees Vaani Kapoor replacing Ileana as Ajay's wife.

Raid 2 will be released on May 1 this year.