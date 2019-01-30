Ajay Devgn Trolls Total Dhamaal Co-Star Riteish Deshmukh

Ajay Devgn shared this picture from the sets of Total Dhamaal. (Image courtesy: ajaydevgn/)

Highlights Ajay's post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram "Peechhe ye daadhi wala baba kaun hai," wrote Ajay Devgn Ajay and Riteish are co-stars in Total Dhamaal

Ajay Devgn's latest Instagram post cracked up the Internet and we are not surprised at all. On Wednesday evening, Ajay Devgn shared a picture of himself along with the film's director Indra Kumar, from the sets of his upcoming film Total Dhamaal. In the picture, the duo can be seen happily posing for the camera. BTW, did we tell you that Ajay's Total Dhamaal co-star Riteish Deshmukh accidentally photo bombed the picture. Ajay subtly hinted towards Riteish's bearded look and referred to him as a "daadhi wala baba." Ajay captioned his post: "Peechhe ye daadhi wala baba kaun hai?" Riteish hasn't reacted to Ajay's post but we are eagerly waiting for his response. Ajay's post received over 1 lakh likes within a few hours.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn's post here:

Total Dhamaal is the third installment of the Dhamaal series. Ajay Devgn, Anil Kpoor, Madhuri Dixit and Boman Irani are the latest additions to the film's cast, while Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey have reprised their roles. Total Dhamaal was initially scheduled to release in December but had to be postponed because of post-editing procedures. Total Dhamaal will hit the screens on February 22.

The trailer of Total Dhamaal released a week ago and it went insanely viral. The trailer has over 43 million views on YouTube as of now. Check out the trailer here:

Besides Total Dhamaal, Ajay Devgn also has Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, Hansal Mehta's Turram Khan and Luv Ranjan's De De Pyaar De in the pipeline. Ajay Devgn was last seen in a special appearance in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, which featured Ranveer Singh in the lead role.