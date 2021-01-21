Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra And Rakul Preet Singh Begin Shooting For Thank God

A photo from sets of Thank God.

Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria's much awaited Thank God, has begun its shoot from today in Mumbai. Indra Kumar, who is known for his successful entertainers,s has collaborated with the ace producer Bhushan Kumar to bring together Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh for the unique slice of life comedy with a message.

The shoot has begun from today in Mumbai and present at the auspicious Mahurat were Markand Adhikari, Rudra Pandit, Anand Pandit, Ashok Thakeria, Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Balu Munnangi, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Vinod Bhanushali and Shiv Chanana. Balu Munnangi gave the first clap.

Unlike any of Indra Kumar's previous blockbusters, Thank God will be a newer avatar with laughter and a beautiful message at the end which will connect with families and be relatable in today's world.

A T-Series Films and Maruti International production, Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

