Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Announce Second Edition Of Undercurrent Lab 2025 To Empower Women In Cinema

To those unaware, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's initiative called Undercurrent Lab had a stupendous first edition and achieved groundbreaking success.

The aim is to be a ray of hope for aspiring women professionals in the movie business. The first edition trained ten women in cinema lighting.

Now Undercurrent Lab is all set to return in 2025 with its second edition and an expanded focus. The initial workshop consisted of a hands-on training program that selected ten talented women through a rigorous interview process to master the art of lighting for cinema.

The crash course which lasts over a week, gives women the opportunity to get direct mentorship from experienced gaffers and cinematographers, gaining on-field experience by working as trainees on active film sets.

Two of the participants have also earned coveted positions on the nearly all-women crew for Richa Chadha and Ali's debut production, Girls Will Be Girls. The film had its premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are gearing up to introduce a new department in filmmaking under the Undercurrent Lab banner, aimed at opening further opportunities for women who aspire to carve out a niche in the film industry.

Speaking about the new edition, Richa Chadha shared, "The success of the first edition of Undercurrent Lab has been nothing short of inspiring. We witnessed incredible talent and passion as these women not only learned the technical intricacies of lighting but also embraced the creative spirit of cinema. Their achievements—especially with some joining the nearly all-women crew of Girls Will Be Girls—affirm our commitment to nurturing female talent in every facet of filmmaking."

She further added, "With Undercurrent Lab 2025, Ali and I are taking a bold step forward. We are introducing a new department that will offer comprehensive training in various aspects of film production, ensuring that more women get the chance to break into this competitive industry. This initiative is about creating opportunities, building confidence, and providing a platform for aspiring women professionals to thrive. I am incredibly excited about this next chapter, and I believe it will be a catalyst for more inclusive and innovative storytelling in cinema."

The second edition of Undercurrent Lab strives to provide specialized training and real-world exposure for women eager to pursue their dreams in filmmaking.



