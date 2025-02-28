Ahead Of Oscars 2025, Looking Back At Top 10 Viral Moments

The countdown to Hollywood's biggest night has officially begun. The Academy Awards is returning with new energy and timeless emotions. All eyes will be on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in California.

Besides the much-anticipated wins, the Academy Awards ceremony grabs eyeballs for its dramatic speeches, awkward encounters, fashion escapades, viral moments, and what not.

This year, the 97th Academy Awards will take place on March 2. The host of honour will be Conan O'Brian.

Ahead of the star-studded event, let's take a look at some buzz-worthy Oscar highlights that have dominated the past.

1940: Hattie McDaniel

Hattie McDaniel scripted history by becoming the first Black person to win an Academy Award. She won an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Gone with the Wind.

1972: Charlie Chaplin

Charlie Chaplin received an honorary award in 1972, prompting the longest 12-minute standing ovation from the crowd. A part of his speech was, “Words seem so futile — so feeble. I can only say thank you for the honour of inviting me here."

1974: Streaker Run

Moments before Elizabeth Taylor presented the Best Picture award, a naked man ran across the stage. Reacting to the incident, host David Niven said, “Isn't it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in his life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?"

In the same year, Tatum O'Neal became the youngest actress (10 years) to take home the Best Supporting Actress award for Paper Moon.

2013: Jennifer Lawrence

In an embarrassing turn of events, Jennifer Lawrence tripped on the stairs while making her way up the stage to collect the Best Actress award for Silver Linings Playbook.

2014: Ellen DeGeneres

Who knew Ellen DeGeneres would break the Internet with just one selfie? The viral snap featured Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong'o, Jennifer Lawrence, and Angelina Jolie.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — The Ellen Show (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

2016: Leonardo DiCaprio

After a series of nominations over the years but zero wins, Leonardo DiCaprio finally bagged his much-deserved Best Actor Oscar for The Revenant.

2017: Envelopegate

In a moment of misjudgement, Faye Dunaway declared La La Land as the Best Picture winner. However, it was Moonlight which was the true winner. When La La Land's cast and crew appeared on the stage, chaos unfolded with everyone realising that Dunaway was handed the wrong envelope.

2019: Kevin Hart

Although the Oscar committee invited Kevin Hart as the host, the comedian-actor's past homophobic tweets resurfaced, forcing him to step back. As a result, the 2019 Oscars had no host.

2022: Will Smith-Chris Rock

Host Chris Rock made a GI Jane 2 joke about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith (She was suffering from alopecia), prompting Will to slap Chris on the stage. Will was banned by the Oscars for 10 years.

2024: John Cena

John Cena shocked the audience and spectators after arriving naked on the stage, embodying his iconic You Can't See Me catchphrase. He was presenting the award for Best Costume Design.

So, are you ready for Oscars 2025?