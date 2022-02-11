After Movie Announcement, Shaktimaan Is Main Character On Twitter. See Memes

Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan. (courtesy iammukeshkhanna)

Highlights Sony Pictures announced the project on Thursday

The cast has not been revealed as of now

Mukesh Khanna also shared the teaser

A quick glance through Friday's trends list will show that Shaktimaan is trending big time on the Internet. On Thursday, Sony Pictures India announced that it will back the film adaptation of the popular superhero TV show and that a top star will feature in the lead role. The cast of the film has not been revealed as of now but what has begun is the chain of memes from fans and some nostalgia-soaked posts. Not that one requires a background but for those who do, Shaktimaan is said to be India's first superhero show, which aired on Doordarshan from 1997 to 2005. Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna played the famous superhero and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri in it.

Let's look at the memes already:

"Only 90s Kids known what is that," tweeted a fan. This Twitter user definitely understood the assignment.

Simply put, there are going to be many tweets on 90s kids. Can't help it.

#Shaktimaan making comeback on big screen...



Every 90s kids RN : pic.twitter.com/Hfhfl4aBgB — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) February 10, 2022

Dr Jackal over Doctor strange, any day.

Marvel have the

Doctor strange

But the Dialogue of Dr jackal

Power#Shaktimaanpic.twitter.com/2XXzTWuUUF — Abhi (@sanskarpirit) February 10, 2022

The Shaktimaan hype is real.

#Shaktimaan#ShaktimaanMovie



Me and Bois are going to watch Shaktimaan movie pic.twitter.com/OM0gA5md5w — ANUJ KASANA (@anujKasana_) February 10, 2022

The one with Shark Tank reference: "Marvel and DC super heroes after watching Shaktimaan - I am out."

#Shaktimaan

Marvel and DC super heroes after watching Shaktimaan. pic.twitter.com/W7fknZaZjC — Kabir Dhillon (@bahotjaadasakht) February 10, 2022

And the The Pursuit of Happyness (with a Y). This Will Smith dialogue is apt to describe Twitter's mood.

The teaser of the Shaktimaan movie was shared on the Sony Pictures' YouTube channel on Thursday. "After the super success of our many superhero films in India and globally, its time for our desi Superhero! Sony Pictures International Productions is set to bring 'Shaktimaan' to the big screen, and will recreate the magic of the iconic superhero, to be headlined by one of India's superstars. Will join hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, and Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International," read the description of the YouTube video.

Produced by Mukesh Khanna and directed by Dinkar Jani,Shaktimaan chronicled the adventures of the famous superhero and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri. The show resonates with today's generation. After the show aired, a mini-educational series of sorts called Shahktimaan's Choti Choti Magar Moti Baatein< used to be shown.