Rajinikanth Opens Up On Film With Kamal Haasan After 46 Years: "Director Yet To Be Decided"

Superstar Rajinikanth today confirmed that discussions are underway for a big-ticket film that would reunite him with fellow legend Kamal Haasan on screen after 46 years.

The buzz began when Kamal Haasan recently broke the news at the SIIMA Awards in Dubai, and Rajinikanth has now added more details about the much-anticipated project.

Speaking to reporters, Rajinikanth said, “Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies want to do a film for us together. The director hasn't been fixed yet. Both of us would love to act together. We need to get the right story and characters. The plan is there, but director and characters aren't ready.”

The project, if it materialises, will mark the duo's first collaboration since Ninaithale Inikkum in 1979, bringing together two of Tamil cinema's biggest icons for a multi-starrer of historic proportions.

It was Kamal Haasan who first revealed the idea while speaking at the NEXA SIIMA Awards 2025 in Dubai. In his trademark style, he said, “We were united long ago, but chose to remain apart because they kept splitting a biscuit and giving us only half each. We wanted a full biscuit each, and we got it and relished it well. Now we are content with just half a biscuit again, so we have come together.”

Fans and the film industry alike are now waiting for the formal announcement of the director and storyline that could finally bring the two icons back together on the silver screen.