After John Abraham Slams A Journalist, A Post From Co-Star Tamannaah: "Don't Judge <i>Vedaa</i> By Its Cover"

At the trailer launch of Vedaa in Mumbai, the film's lead actor John Abraham slammed a journalist who said that the actor was being repetitive by doing back-to-back action movies. John Abraham replied, "Can I call out bad questions and idiots" is how John Abraham responded to a journalist" and added, "Have you seen the movie?" When the reporter said he had seen the trailer, John added, "Watch the film and then judge. And then I'm all yours. Whatever you say. But if you're wrong, I'm going to turn you around and tear you apart."

Now, John Abraham's co-star from the film Tamannaah has shared a long note on X (earlier known as Twitter), where she wrote that people should not judge the film as of now that it has a lot more to offer. "Don't judge Vedaa by its cover - Trust me when I say, it's more than just an action film! My friend John Abraham, one of the nation's favorite action heroes is bringing his incredible influence to a genre he's totally mastered. This time, he's telling a different kind of story through action, showing just how deeply this genre can convey meaningful cinematic experiences today," she wrote.

The Baahubali star added in her post, "What's even more exciting, personally to me, is that Nikhil Advani is returning to the director's chair after 6 or 7 years, which adds yet another layer of anticipation to our film. I can't miss on mentioning #Sharvari here and how I just can't wait for y'all to see her kill it on the big screen yet again."

Tamannaah mentioned that he has a brief role in the movie, starring John Abraham and Sharvari in the lead roles. "Although my contribution to the film is modest, I'm genuinely soo excited about its release and to have partnered with John, Nikhil sir, Sharvari, Abhishekh Banerjee, and the entire crew of Vedaa. Our film promises to bring a fresh perspective to action films in our country, and I feel everyone would lovee to experience this new story on the big screen. For now, sharing this trailer with you all, but puri picture zarur dekhna 15 August ko," she added.

This is what Tamannaah wrote:

Don't judge Vedaa by its cover - Trust me when I say, it's more than just an action film!

My friend @TheJohnAbraham , one of the nation's favorite action heroes is bringing his incredible influence to a genre he's totally mastered.



This time, he's telling a different kind of... pic.twitter.com/TYhN9ra2Xc — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) August 2, 2024

Vedaa has been directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced jointly by Madhu G Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, John Abraham, and Minnakshi Das. The film will release on August 15.