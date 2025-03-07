After Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman To Return As Louis Litt In <i>Suits LA</i>

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Spectre in Suits is an immensely loved character. So much so, that when the spinoff Suits LA was announced, along with Gabriel reprising his role as a guest star, fans couldn't keep calm. Now they are waiting with bated breath for his return.

Now latest reports suggest that Rick Hoffman who spent a major portion as a series regular in Suits and lurking in Harvey Spectre's (Gabriel Macht) shadow, is all set to reprise his role as Louis Litt in Suits LA.

Last year in conversation with GamesRadar, Rick Hoffman shared, "I would return to that show in a heartbeat because it's the job that changed my entire life and it was such a wonderful experience. So of course I just hope that whatever, if they did it, it would match up to some of those seasons that were stellar. It was the role of a lifetime."

Deadline Hollywood reported that Rick is expected to return for one episode in Suita LA as of now. However, if the season is renewed for a second season, he might be present as well.

Series creator Aaron Korsh mentioned earlier, "Harvey is not the only Suits original character that we're going to see this season. There will be at least one other original Suits character. I'm not going to say at what level."

A new episode of Suits LA is aired on NBC, every Sunday, at 9 PM. Fans are eagerly waiting for Gabriel Macht aka Harvey Spectre to make an appearance soon.