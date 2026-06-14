After Crossing Rs 330 Crore Worldwide, Mohanlal's <i>Drishyam 3</i> To Release On Prime Video On June 18

After setting the box office ablaze with a record-breaking theatrical run, Drishyam 3 is now gearing up for its digital premiere. The highly anticipated third instalment of the acclaimed thriller franchise will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video this month.

When And Where To Watch Drishyam 3 Online

Drishyam 3 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 18, 2026. Alongside the original Malayalam version, the film will also be available in dubbed Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada versions.

The OTT release comes less than a month after the film's theatrical debut, giving fans another opportunity to experience the gripping thriller from the comfort of their homes.

Drishyam 3 Box Office

Released on May 21, Drishyam 3 went on to achieve a worldwide gross of Rs 330 crore within just 30 days of release, scripting a remarkable chapter in Malayalam cinema history.

Reflecting on the franchise's journey, Mohanlal expressed gratitude to audiences around the world for their support.

Sharing a note on X, the actor wrote, "Carried Across Generations. What began as a story from Kerala found its way across languages, borders, and millions of hearts. Thirteen years and three chapters later, this journey continues to create history. Thank you for making it your own."

Apart from Mohanlal, the film features Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique and several others in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Review: A Mohanlal Show All The Way, But Jeethu Joseph's Screenplay Is A Let-Down