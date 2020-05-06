Adele Breaks The Internet With Unbelievable Weight Loss Pic On Birthday

Adele shared these photos (courtesy adele)

Singer Adele's return gift to her fans on her birthday was a photo of her new persona. Adele, who adapted a dietary change sometime last year after her separation from former husband Simon Konecki, officially introduced a much, much leaner version of herself - she lost a lot of extra kilos - in her birthday post on May 5, in which she thanked her fans for showering her with best wishes. She also shared a note of gratitude for COVID-19 warriors in her post: "Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020, okay bye thanks x," the 32-year-old singer captioned her post but it's her photo that stole the show and broke the Internet.

In the photo, Adele doesn't look anything like how we have always seen her. She can be seen sporting a little black dress with flounced sleeves as she poses behind a huge flower wreath.

Adele's post garnered some 61,000 comments in just four hours with friend Chrissy Teigen's being one of the first ones. "I mean are you kidding me?" she wrote while Rita Wilson added: "Looking gorgeous!" The general sentiment on Adele's Instagram was: "Look at Adele!" with reactions also pouring in on Twitter. "Adele liked her own post. LMAO. She knows she looks damn good. This is the energy we need," read a tweet while another added: "Adele's transformation is a kind reminder that you can achieve whatever you set your mind to."

Adele is the queen of bouncing back after a toxic relationship, I'm so happy for her pic.twitter.com/G6aDTweXka — Laith (@laithalishious) May 6, 2020

Adele's transformation is a kind reminder that you can achieve whatever you set your mind to. Happy Birthday Adele. pic.twitter.com/dMHNnFcBP7 — Rouvafe (@IamRouvafe) May 6, 2020

It's like 140 Million isn't the only pounds Adele dropped off in her divorce. pic.twitter.com/A7ZzEwyp7f — Marvin the (@Boboye_Ak) May 6, 2020

I thought it was an Album update but ADELE IS REALLY SERVING US LOOK!

You go gurl!pic.twitter.com/eEzVLJiOOG — MiYu (@MiYu_MW03) May 6, 2020

What Adele is serving us this year,like,can you believe this is her! She looks amazing! pic.twitter.com/HKpVMC6NTT — Maureen Simba (@TheMaureenSimba) May 6, 2020

One user made this interesting observation about Adele's sartorial transformation:

the thing that has me shook the most about adele's new image isn't even the weight idc about that it's the hair and outfits, she went from 'take me to church' to 'take me for drinks' and i'm HERE for it pic.twitter.com/HbLQ306RA2 — joe (@jxeker) May 6, 2020

Adele and her former husband Simon Konecki are parents to son Angelo, who was born in October 2012. The ex-couple parted ways last year and filed for divorce in September after living separately for five months.

Adele had offered just glimpses of her fat to fit achievement on Christmas but kept her transformed persona under the radar since then until now:

In January, Adele got her fans concerned over photos of hers from her vacation with Harry Styles and James Corden in the Caribbean.

IS THIS ADELE ?!?! someone feed her pls she looks so skinny and not really that healthy .... we should be worrying about her omg https://t.co/cKUdWD9rNu —,, (@selsmanic) January 4, 2020

Oscar-winning singer Adele has 15 Grammy Awards and 18 Billboard Music Awards on her resume. Hello, Someone Like You, Make You Feel My Love and Rolling In The Deep are some of her popular tracks.