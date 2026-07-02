Monty Lopez Wants Judge To Ban Ex From Posting About Addison Rae

Monty Lopez, the father of singer-actress Addison Rae, has moved the court, demanding his ex-wife Kaitlyn Lopez be asked to stop posting about his daughter on social media. Lopez claimed Kaitlyn has continued to involve Addison in their legal battle.

According to reports, Monty says Kaitlyn has ignored a temporary protective order granted earlier this year. He alleges that she contacted him several times even though she was ordered not to do so.

The latest legal filing comes after reports that Kaitlyn made negative comments about Addison online, adding tensions to the already difficult divorce proceedings.

As per the documents, obtained by TMZ, "Monty claims Kaitlyn Lopez violated a temporary protective order he obtained against her earlier this year alleging she's reached out to him multiple times, despite being ordered not to do so.”

The bigger issue for Monty is Kaitlyn as she “continues to post my daughter and my family on multiple occasions and he claims his ex has posted photos of Addison on her Instagram story and added Addison's songs to her social media posts.”

Following his separation from Sheri Easterling, Monty Lopez filed for divorce from Kaitlyn Lopez in May 2026. The couple got married in Las Vegas on October 25, 2025, but separated less than a month later, on November 15.