Actor Pratik Gandhi, His Wife And Brother Test Positive For COVID-19

Pratik Gandhi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: pratikgandhiofficial )

Highlights The actor has featured in several Gujarati films

He has also starred in Salman Khan-produced Loveyatri

The actor will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's series Scam 1992

Actor Pratik Gandhi, on Sunday, said he, along with wife, actress Bhamini Oza, and brother Punit, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor has featured in hit Gujarati movies such as Bey Yaar, Wrong Side Raju, Love Ni Bhavai and has starred in Hindi projects, including Mitron and Salman Khan-produced Loveyatri. In a Twitter post, Pratik said while he and Bhamini are quarantining at their home, his brother has been hospitalised. "We as a family took 'be positive' way too seriously and didn't discriminate against even corona. Me and my wife are being treated at home and my brother is hospitalised. We are all putting up a strong fight against the virus. With warmth, support and prayers of friends and family," he tweeted.

In reply to a friend's tweet, Pratik Gandhi thanked BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for his timely intervention and said he is grateful for the help. "I can't thank you enough Madhavi Bhuta and Kirit Somaiya for your timely support and warmth during this testing time to family," the actor wrote.

Kirit Somaiya said he has been in touch with the doctors who have assured him that Punit "will recover." The actor will be next seen in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's series Scam 1992. The director took to Instagram to wish Pratik a speedy recovery. "Get well soon, champ. Beat the virus with your positivity," Hansal Mehta wrote.

On Saturday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed the three-lakh mark with addition of 8,348 cases.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)