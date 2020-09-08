Actor Jaya Prakash Reddy Dies At 74. Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh, Rajamouli, Prakash Raj And Others Tweet Tributes

"We were such a great combination onscreen. Will definitely miss him," tweeted Venkatesh Daggubati

Mr Reddy was best-known for his comic and villainous roles in films. (Image courtesy: ActorSatyaDev)

  • Jaya Prakash Reddy died on Tuesday
  • "Will always cherish the experience of working with him": Mahesh Babu
  • "Had great times working with him," wrote SS Rajamouli
South actor Jaya Prakash Reddy, who was best-known for his comic and villainous roles in Telugu films, died on Tuesday. He was 74. The actor reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest. The film industry has been left shocked and saddened by the death of Jaya Prakash Reddy, who featured in a number of Telugu and Tamil films like Brahma Puthrudu, Samarasimha Reddy, Uthamaputhiran, Aaru, Anjaneya and Avunu Valliddaru Ista Paddaru, among many others. Tributes poured in on Twitter from the likes of Nagarjuna, Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Prakash Raj, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Sudheer Babu, Genelia D'Souza, Kajal Aggarwal, Surender Reddy, Satyadev Kancharana and other actors and filmmakers.

Nagarjuna, who shared screen space with Jaya Prakash Reddy in several films like Manmadhudu, King, Bhai and Adhipathi, tweeted: "He was a fine gentleman, Mr Jaya Prakash Reddy Garu... My condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace."

"I am extremely sad to hear about the sudden demise of my dear friend, Jaya Prakash Reddy garu. We were such a great combination onscreen. Will definitely miss him. RIP. Praying for his family and loved ones," tweeted Venkatesh Daggubati, who co-starred with the late actor in several films like Ganesh, Tulasi and Brahma Puthrudu.

Mahesh Babu mourned Jaya Prakash Reddy with these words: "Saddened by the passing of Jaya Prakash Reddy garu. One of the Telugu film industry's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

Director SS Rajamouli, in his eulogy piece, wrote: "Shocked and saddened to know about the sudden demise of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. Had great times working with him. Thanks for entertaining us with your versatility by portraying some memorable comedy and villain roles over the decades. May your soul rest in peace."

Prakash Raj, who worked with Jaya Prakash Reddy in movies such as Sarileru Neekevvaru and Parugu, paid a tribute to the late actor like this:

Actor Satyadev tweeted: "Saddened by the demise of our own Legendary actor #JayaPrakashReddy garu. You are irreplaceable sir, will miss you. Rest in peace, Sir."

Here's how actors from Telugu and Hindi film industry mourned Jaya Prakash Reddy on Twitter:

Jaya Prakash Reddy was best-known for his performances in films such as Jayam Manade Raa, Chennakesava Reddy, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Narasimha Naidu, Gabbar Singh and Temper. He was last seen in Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, which released earlier this year.

