Actor Jaya Prakash Reddy Dies At 74. Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh, Rajamouli, Prakash Raj And Others Tweet Tributes

Mr Reddy was best-known for his comic and villainous roles in films. (Image courtesy: ActorSatyaDev)

South actor Jaya Prakash Reddy, who was best-known for his comic and villainous roles in Telugu films, died on Tuesday. He was 74. The actor reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest. The film industry has been left shocked and saddened by the death of Jaya Prakash Reddy, who featured in a number of Telugu and Tamil films like Brahma Puthrudu, Samarasimha Reddy, Uthamaputhiran, Aaru, Anjaneya and Avunu Valliddaru Ista Paddaru, among many others. Tributes poured in on Twitter from the likes of Nagarjuna, Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Prakash Raj, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Sudheer Babu, Genelia D'Souza, Kajal Aggarwal, Surender Reddy, Satyadev Kancharana and other actors and filmmakers.

Nagarjuna, who shared screen space with Jaya Prakash Reddy in several films like Manmadhudu, King, Bhai and Adhipathi, tweeted: "He was a fine gentleman, Mr Jaya Prakash Reddy Garu... My condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace."

He was a fine gentle man mr. Jaiprakash reddy Garu .. my condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 8, 2020

"I am extremely sad to hear about the sudden demise of my dear friend, Jaya Prakash Reddy garu. We were such a great combination onscreen. Will definitely miss him. RIP. Praying for his family and loved ones," tweeted Venkatesh Daggubati, who co-starred with the late actor in several films like Ganesh, Tulasi and Brahma Puthrudu.

I am extremely sad to hear about the sudden demise of my dear friend #Jayaprakashreddy garu. We were such a great combination on screen. Will definitely miss him. #RIP

Praying for his family and loved ones pic.twitter.com/9E2FCVVXod — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) September 8, 2020

Mahesh Babu mourned Jaya Prakash Reddy with these words: "Saddened by the passing of Jaya Prakash Reddy garu. One of the Telugu film industry's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 8, 2020

Director SS Rajamouli, in his eulogy piece, wrote: "Shocked and saddened to know about the sudden demise of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. Had great times working with him. Thanks for entertaining us with your versatility by portraying some memorable comedy and villain roles over the decades. May your soul rest in peace."

Shocked & saddened to know about the sudden demise of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. Had great times working with him. Thanks for entertaining us with your versatility by portraying some memorable comedy and villian roles over the decades. May your soul rest in peace — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 8, 2020

Prakash Raj, who worked with Jaya Prakash Reddy in movies such as Sarileru Neekevvaru and Parugu, paid a tribute to the late actor like this:

Thank you for entertaining us CHIEF RIP pic.twitter.com/AVCvnnPGfT — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) September 8, 2020

Actor Satyadev tweeted: "Saddened by the demise of our own Legendary actor #JayaPrakashReddy garu. You are irreplaceable sir, will miss you. Rest in peace, Sir."

Saddened by the demise of our own Legendary actor #JayaPrakashReddy garu. You are irreplaceable sir, will miss you. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/1ROqrTvZMt — Uma Maheswara Rao (@ActorSatyaDev) September 8, 2020

Here's how actors from Telugu and Hindi film industry mourned Jaya Prakash Reddy on Twitter:

Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir. #JayaprakashReddypic.twitter.com/pjadwyFblI — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 8, 2020

. Rest in Peace sir Jayaprakash Reddy Garu — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 8, 2020

RIP #Jayaprakashreddy garu .. Remembering fondly our great times at shoots.. Was always fun interacting with you.. Prayers and strength to the family — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) September 8, 2020

Thank you for all the entertainment #Jayaprakashreddy garu.. deepest condolences, prayers & strength to the family and the loved ones. #RIPhttps://t.co/53rx0twBBp — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 8, 2020

Om Shanti #Jayaprakashreddy Garu condolences your his family. — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) September 8, 2020

Deeply saddened by the demise of brilliant actor #Jayaprakashreddy Garu. My heartfelt condolences to the family and dearest ones.

Rest In Peace sir. pic.twitter.com/fnSlcSRCJq — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) September 8, 2020

This is such a great loss to TFI. Deeply shocked and saddened to know that Jayaprakash Reddy garu is no more. May your soul rest in peace sir. My deepest condolences to his family.

Few media channels are displaying his last pic which is not at all fair. — MM*(@HeroManoj1) September 8, 2020

Dear #Jayaprakashreddy garu..thank you for keeping us entertained..was always in awe of you from the day I met you on the sets of Ready..Rest in peace now sir.



Love..#RAPO — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) September 8, 2020

Jaya Prakash Reddy was best-known for his performances in films such as Jayam Manade Raa, Chennakesava Reddy, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Narasimha Naidu, Gabbar Singh and Temper. He was last seen in Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, which released earlier this year.