Actor Himansh Kohli Tests COVID-19 Positive. 'Don't Take This Lightly,' He Writes

Actor Himansh Kohli, in a post on Friday, revealed he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Earlier this week, the 30-year-old had written in a post that his family members were diagnosed with COVID-19 - he had tested negative then. In his latest post, Himansh Kohli wrote after his COVID-19 diagnosis, he's been advised rest for two weeks: "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and I'm on complete bed rest for the next two weeks. Please don't be careless about prevention, you'll wish every second that you weren't infected. Please take care of yourselves and your family and avoid all bogus stigmas attached to the disease," read the actor's caption.

In his statement, the Yaariyan actor wrote that he and his family members are on the path of recovery. "While looking after my parents and sister, I started showing symptoms too and when I got checked for COVID-19 yesterday, I tested positive." Himansh said he doesn't want to "scare" his readers but added a plea to take precautionary measures: "Don't take this lightly and do everything in your power to safeguard yourself from it." Read his post here:

In his previous post shared earlier this week, when Himansh had not contracted the virus, he said he was looking after his family: "I am taking care of myself and my family members. In the meanwhile, safeguard your family and ensure that they are taking all precautions. Even the slightest bit of carelessness can be harmful. But, please don't be scared, a sane mind deals with all the problems better. Wishing all of you good health and lots of love."

Himansh Kohli made his Bollywood debut with 2014 movie Yaariyan, after which he also featured in films such as Ranchi Diaries, Abhi Nahi Toh Kabhi Nahi, Boondi Raita and Dil Jo Na Keh Saka. Last year, Himansh Kohli featured in headlines for his break-up with singer Neha Kakkar.