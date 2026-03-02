Actor Awards 2026: Check Full List Of Winners

- Best Ensemble Cast in Film awarded to Sinners
- Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for Sinners
- Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet
The Actor Awards took place in Los Angeles on March 1, celebrating the best film and TV performances of the last year.
The ceremony, formerly known as the SAG Awards, is the last major precursor event before the Oscars, hinting at the probable list of winners on the Academy stage.
The SAG Awards are voted for by fellow actors. Here are the winners and nominees in full.
Film Winners
Best Ensemble Cast
WINNER: Sinners
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Best Actor
WINNER: Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Best Actress
WINNER: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Miles Caton, Sinners
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Amy Madigan, Weapons
Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Stunt Ensemble - Film
WINNER: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
TV Winners
Best Drama Series Ensemble
WINNER: The Pitt
The Diplomat
Landman
Severance
The White Lotus
Best Comedy Series Ensemble
WINNER: The Studio
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Best Actor - Drama
WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Best Actress - Drama
WINNER: Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Britt Lower, Severance
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best Actor - Comedy
WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, Inside Man
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best Actress - Comedy
WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Best Actor - Limited Series
WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me
Best Actress - Limited Series
WINNER: Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex
Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Best Stunt Ensemble - TV
WINNER: The Last of Us
Andor
Landman
Squid Game
Stranger Things