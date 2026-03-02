Actor Awards 2026: Check Full List Of Winners

The Actor Awards took place in Los Angeles on March 1, celebrating the best film and TV performances of the last year.

The ceremony, formerly known as the SAG Awards, is the last major precursor event before the Oscars, hinting at the probable list of winners on the Academy stage.

The SAG Awards are voted for by fellow actors. Here are the winners and nominees in full.

Film Winners

Best Ensemble Cast

WINNER: Sinners

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Best Actor

WINNER: Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Best Actress

WINNER: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Miles Caton, Sinners

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Amy Madigan, Weapons

Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Stunt Ensemble - Film

WINNER: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

TV Winners

Best Drama Series Ensemble

WINNER: The Pitt

The Diplomat

Landman

Severance

The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series Ensemble

WINNER: The Studio

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Best Actor - Drama

WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Best Actress - Drama

WINNER: Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Britt Lower, Severance

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Actor - Comedy

WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, Inside Man

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Actress - Comedy

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Best Actor - Limited Series

WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Best Actress - Limited Series

WINNER: Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex

Claire Danes, The Beast In Me

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Best Stunt Ensemble - TV

WINNER: The Last of Us