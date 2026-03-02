Advertisement

Actor Awards 2026: Check Full List Of Winners

Michael B. Jordan won the Best Actor award for Sinners

Actor Awards 2026: Check Full List Of Winners
Michael B. Jordan won the Best Actor award for Sinners (Courtesy: AFP)
  • Best Ensemble Cast in Film awarded to Sinners
  • Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for Sinners
  • Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet
The Actor Awards took place in Los Angeles on March 1, celebrating the best film and TV performances of the last year.

The ceremony, formerly known as the SAG Awards, is the last major precursor event before the Oscars, hinting at the probable list of winners on the Academy stage.

The SAG Awards are voted for by fellow actors. Here are the winners and nominees in full.

Film Winners

Best Ensemble Cast
WINNER: Sinners

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

Best Actor
WINNER: Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

  • Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Best Actress
WINNER: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

  • Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

  • Miles Caton, Sinners

  • Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

  • Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Amy Madigan, Weapons

  • Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme

  • Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

  • Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Stunt Ensemble - Film
WINNER: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

  • F1

  • Frankenstein

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

TV Winners

Best Drama Series Ensemble
WINNER: The Pitt

  • The Diplomat

  • Landman

  • Severance

  • The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series Ensemble
WINNER: The Studio

  • Abbott Elementary

  • The Bear

  • Hacks

  • Only Murders in the Building

Best Actor - Drama
WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Best Actress - Drama
WINNER: Keri Russell, The Diplomat

  • Britt Lower, Severance

  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus

  • Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

  • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Actor - Comedy
WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio

  • Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

  • Ted Danson, Inside Man

  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Actress - Comedy
WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

  • Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

  • Jean Smart, Hacks

  • Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Best Actor - Limited Series
WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

  • Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence

  • Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

  • Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Best Actress - Limited Series
WINNER: Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex

  • Claire Danes, The Beast In Me

  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence

  • Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

  • Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Best Stunt Ensemble - TV
WINNER: The Last of Us

  • Andor

  • Landman

  • Squid Game

  • Stranger Things

