<i>Abir Gulaal</i> Teaser: Fawad Khan Speaks Volumes While Humming <i>Kuch Na Kaho</i>. Bonus - Vaani Kapoor

The teaser of Fawad Khan's Hindi comeback Abir Gulaal was released on Monday. The teaser, spanning a few seconds, is an open invitation to fall in love with Fawad Khan - time and again. The teaser introduces the characters of Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, seated inside a car, enjoying a rainy date night. Fawad Khan hums the evergreen classic Kuch Na Kaho (1942: A Love Story). Vaani Kapoor looks at him wistfully and asks, "Are you flirting?" Fawad Khan, with a smile on his face, pauses and replies, "Do you want me to flirt?"

The tagline of the film says - "When did you last fall in love?"

Take a look:

The London-set film, which commenced shooting on September 29 last year, is being directed by Aarti S Bagdi (Chalti Rahe Zindagi). It is produced by Indian Stories, along with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures.

The makers released the first-look of the actors from the film, billed as an international production with a support cast from India and UK.

"Fawad has a massive global fan base, and we anticipate that audiences and his fans will wholeheartedly embrace this film, as it showcases him in his most endearing role yet. "The chemistry between Fawad and Vaani is expected to light up the screen with their captivating performances and undeniable charm," they said in a joint statement.

According to Bagdi, the film explores the journey of two individuals "who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence".

Abir Gulaal will release in theatres on May 9.