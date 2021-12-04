Abhishek Bachchan Reveals What Daughter Aaradhya Thought Of His Look In Bob Biswas

Abhishek Bachchan with Aaradhya. (courtesy: bachchan)

Highlights Bob Biswas released on OTT platform Zee5

The film released on Friday

Abhishek Bachchan plays a hitman in the film

Abhishek Bachchan, who plays a hitman in the thriller Bob Biswas, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, revealed what his daughter Aaradhya thought of his look in the film. "Well, she has seen me throughout the making of the film, so nothing adverse that way. She found it quite cute, actually. She doesn't really know what Bob does," Abhishek Bachchan told Hindustan Times. Bob Biswas is a standalone film on the character, which was first introduced by Sujoy Ghosh in his 2012 film Kahaani. Abhishek Bachchan takes over the role originally played by Saswata Chatterjee in the 2012 film Kahaani, featuring Vidya Balan in the lead role.

In a recent interview with NDTV's Rohit Khilnani, Abhishek Bachchan talked about the challenges he faced while playing the role and said, "The physicality was a challenge. I had become 105 kilos to play Bob Biswas and to maintain that during the lockdown was very difficult. It's a good 15-20 kilos more than I am used to carrying on my body. It's just very inconvenient."

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The star couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. On her birthday this year, the actor shared picture from her celebrations in Maldives. See the post here:

Bob Biswas, directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and produced by Shah Rukh Khan, released on December 3 on streaming platform Zee5. In the film, Abhishek Bachchan features as a hitman, who loses his memory after coming out of a coma. The film also features Chitrangda Singh as his wife.