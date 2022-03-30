Funniest Reaction To The Slap Award Goes To Abhay Deol As Will Smith

A still from Abhay Deol's video. . (courtesy: abhaydeol)

Highlights Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

"Anita Rani, telling me about the Oscars," wrote Abhay Deol

"I would have stood up and turned the other cheek," he wrote

Will Smith and Chris Rock's on-stage moment at the Oscar 2022 has grabbed everyone's attention. Ever since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for cracking a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, social media is flooded with memes and a frenzy of responses. Now, we have Bollywood actor Abhay Deol in the house with this take on Will Smith's Slapgate. Abhay Deol has recreated the episode for the online family. Abhay is joined by British TV presenter Anita Rani. Here, Anita is the one who slaps Abhay. The Boomerang was shot in Soho House West Hollywood, California, US. The caption read, “Anita Rani, telling me about the Oscars. I would have stood up and turned the other cheek if I knew what was coming.” Anita Rani was quick with her reply. She has dropped face with tears of joy emojis under the photo. Actress Esha Gupta followed suit.

So what led to Will Smith's slapgate? The incident happened in the final hours of the 94th Academy Awards. Chris Rock cracked a joke about actress Jada Pinkett Smith's hair and it seems this didn't go down well with Will Smith. The actor walked up to the stage and slapped comedian Chris Morris. That's not it. After returning to his seat, Will Smith even shouted at him. For those who don't know, Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

Will Smith, who also won the Best Actor award for King Richard, a day later, issued a public apology to Chris Rock. “I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he wrote.

Talking about his behaviour, Will Smith said, “ My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Will Smith has also apologised to the “Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.”

Later, it was confirmed by rapper Didi that all is well between Will Smith and Chris Rock after that incident. Speaking to PageSix, the rapper said, “That's not a problem. That's over. I can confirm that. It's all love. They're brothers."