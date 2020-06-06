Abhay Deol Is Winning Hearts On Twitter For 'Think Celebs Will Stop Endorsing Fairness Creams?' Post

Highlights
Actor Abhay Deol is winning hearts on Twitter, again. Just days after calling out "woke Indian celebs" in an Instagram post, the 44-year-old actor, known for his public advocacy against racism, asked a pressing query on his latest post. "Do you think Indian celebrities will stop endorsing fairness creams now?" read Abhay Deol's post while he added a sarcastic take on the "overall analysis" of how "fairness creams in India have evolved over the years." The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor's post reminded us of his Facebook entries from 2017, when he criticised several Bollywood biggies for endorsing fairness creams and those on his list included the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, with whom he's co-starred in Aisha. In her response to Abhay, Sonam had plugged in Abhay's cousin Esha Deol's reference in her tweets. Sonam was trolled for bringing in Esha in the conversation and later deleted her tweets while Abhay's posts were responded with likes and comments supporting his view, which is just how Twitter reacted now.
Overall analysis Fairness creams in India have evolved over the years, from being fairness creams to now using euphemisms like "skin brightening/ whitening", or "lightening creams". Most brands no longer want to be associated directly with being termed as 'fairness creams'. So now we have brands selling "HD glow", "White beauty", "white glow", "fine fairness", and so on. Over the years these companies have turned their attention towards the Indian Men, who are now trying to be "fair and handsome", and have dedicated power white ranges for them too. The hunt for fairness: Neutrogena fine fairness: Could not locate it on their global websites but it is available on Amazon and other sellers:https://www.amazon.in/Neutrogena-Fine-Fairness-Cream-SPF20/dp/B00BSPOXMW/ Ponds have a white beauty range: The range includes products like anti-spot fairness cream which is available on affiliate websites like Amazon and Nykaa. On their own website could locate just the White beauty cream. https://www.ponds.com/ph/products/collection/white-beauty/day-cream-for-normal-skin.html* Loreal white perfect day cream: Apparently reduces the melanin level in the skin, gives a rosy appearance to your skin and is suitable for all Indian skin types. "reduce skin darkening and boost anti-spot whitening for a brighter & younger look"https://www.lorealparis.co.in/products/skin-care/day-cream/white-perfect-clinical-day-cream/ Recently, Procter & Gamble skincare brand Olay announced that it will no longer retouch skin in its advertising by 2021 because it reflects an idea of beauty which is almost impossible to achieve. The statement was made during an event in New York. In March 2019, Olay also came up with a creative campaign #FaceAnything with @masabagupta @kubbrasait , @lilly, @bikewithgirl and @_payalsoni_ #Fairandlovely #prejudice #racism #fairskinobsession #fairnesscreams #kalagora #flawlessskin #hdglow #whiteness #complexion #skintone #shades #pearlextracts #microcrystals #ayurveda
Meanwhile, Twitter also thinks Abhay Deol's Instagram bio is pretty impressive.
Earlier this week, several Bollywood celebrities joined the #BlackOutTuesday protest on social media, sharing black screens to condemn the death of George Floyd, a man of colour, who died after being pinned down by an officer in the Minneapolis, USA. Abhay Deol, without mincing words, censured celebs for their reluctance to comment on pressing issues such as injustice and oppression at home: "Now that 'woke' Indian celebrities and the middle class stand in solidarity with fighting systemic racism in America, perhaps they'd see how it manifests in their own backyard?" he wrote along with the hashtags: "#migrantlivesmatter, #minoritylivesmatter, #poorlivesmatter."
Maybe it's time for these now? Now that "woke" indian celebrities and the middle class stand in solidarity with fighting systemic racism in America, perhaps they'd see how it manifests in their own backyard? America has exported violence to the world, they have made it a more dangerous place, it was but inevitable that it would come back karmically. I'm not saying they deserve it, I'm saying look at the picture in it's totality. I'm saying support them by calling out the systemic problems in your own country, because they turn out to be one and the same thing. I'm saying follow their lead but not their actions. Create your own actions, your own movement, relevant to your own country. That is what the black lives matter movement is all about! In the larger picture, there is no "us" and "them". There is not a country that's real. But a planet in peril. #migrantlivesmatter #minoritylivesmatter #poorlivesmatter Black Lives Matter (find out why not to use the hashtag and still support the movement).
Abhay Deol is best known for films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Dev.D and Aisha. He was last seen in What Are The Odds?, which released on Netflix in March.