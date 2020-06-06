Abhay Deol Is Winning Hearts On Twitter For 'Think Celebs Will Stop Endorsing Fairness Creams?' Post

Abhay Deol was last seen in What Are The Odds? (courtesy abhaydeol)

Highlights Abhay Deol had called out celebs for endorsing fairness creams in 2017

He wrote another post about celeb endorsements of fairness products

Earlier, Abhay Deol criticised "woke Indian celebs" on Instagram

Actor Abhay Deol is winning hearts on Twitter, again. Just days after calling out "woke Indian celebs" in an Instagram post, the 44-year-old actor, known for his public advocacy against racism, asked a pressing query on his latest post. "Do you think Indian celebrities will stop endorsing fairness creams now?" read Abhay Deol's post while he added a sarcastic take on the "overall analysis" of how "fairness creams in India have evolved over the years." The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor's post reminded us of his Facebook entries from 2017, when he criticised several Bollywood biggies for endorsing fairness creams and those on his list included the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, with whom he's co-starred in Aisha. In her response to Abhay, Sonam had plugged in Abhay's cousin Esha Deol's reference in her tweets. Sonam was trolled for bringing in Esha in the conversation and later deleted her tweets while Abhay's posts were responded with likes and comments supporting his view, which is just how Twitter reacted now.

Earlier this week, several Bollywood celebrities joined the #BlackOutTuesday protest on social media, sharing black screens to condemn the death of George Floyd, a man of colour, who died after being pinned down by an officer in the Minneapolis, USA. Abhay Deol, without mincing words, censured celebs for their reluctance to comment on pressing issues such as injustice and oppression at home: "Now that 'woke' Indian celebrities and the middle class stand in solidarity with fighting systemic racism in America, perhaps they'd see how it manifests in their own backyard?" he wrote along with the hashtags: "#migrantlivesmatter, #minoritylivesmatter, #poorlivesmatter."

Abhay Deol is best known for films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Dev.D and Aisha. He was last seen in What Are The Odds?, which released on Netflix in March.