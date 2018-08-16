Aashka Goradia, Trolled For Her Lip Job, Says 'No Sob Story, That's My Choice'

Aashka Goradia was last seen in Naagin 2 (courtesy aashkagoradia)

Highlights "There is nothing to be ashamed of," said Aashka "I wanted to do something to my face," she added "That's my choice," said Aashka

Aashka Goradia recently opened up about undergoing surgery for fuller lips in an interview with Mumbai Mirror and said it was a conscious choice after much deliberation. Sometime in 2106, reports started trending that the television star may have opted for a lip enhancement surgery, after which Aashka was often trolled for looking fake or plastic. In her recent interview, she revealed she was encouraged by her husband Brent Goble to go ahead with the decision with the knowledge that she would be negatively criticised regardless: "My husband (Brent Goble) made me realise that there is nothing to hide. Yes, people will shame you but there is nothing to be ashamed of. I wanted to do something to my face, and that's my choice. And I know that opening up sometimes is the only way to shut people up."

Elaborating on why she decided to go for the surgery, Aashka said there's no "sob story" behind her decision: "I wish I had a sob story to tell you but there is none. I just wanted fuller lips and decided to go for them."

Aashka also revealed that unlike many of her contemporaries, who shy away from talking about cosmetic surgery, she believes the best way to shut down trolls is by coming out with the truth: "...being asked things like, 'How much plastic went into your lips?' at a press conference with 20 people around is not how I would like to address it. I want to reiterate here that I decided to do something to my face and that's my choice. I am my own sculptor, my own painter!"

@ibrentgoble #kyathiaayo A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia) on Jun 23, 2018 at 7:13am PDT

Trolled or not, Aashka has no regrets for her decision, as she said in the interview to Mumbai Mirror: "I've always loved make-up, human faces and all that we can do with it. With technology I had the choice to do it even better and I went ahead with it. But the procedure was preceded by a lot of research," Aashka added.

Aashka Goradia married long-time boyfriend Brent Goble last year. She is best known for her roles in TV shows like Kkusum Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Kahiin to Hoga Naagin and Bharat Ka Veer Putra. She has also participated in reality TV shows like Bigg Boss 6 and Nach Baliye 8.