<i>Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan</i>: Vikrant Massey And Shanaya Kapoor's Film Gets A Release Date. Bonus - Motion Poster

Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan got a release date. The actors announced that the film will be released on July 11 this year. The announcement came on Wednesday through a motion poster from the movie encapsulating the essence of the film - love, longing, and unspoken emotions.

The caption read, "This monsoon, don't just fall, but feel the love. #AankhonkiGustaakhiyan In cinemas near you on 11th July 2025."

ICYDK, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is based on Ruskin Bond's cherished short story, The Eyes Have It. It will show Shanaya as a theatre artist, whereas Vikrant will be seen as a blind musician.

Under Santosh Singh's direction, the screenplay comes from writers Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra.

Described as an emotional love story, the film explores romance and the deep connection between its lead characters. Production is handled by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their Mini Films banner in partnership with Zee Studios.

In other news, Vikrant Massey is also set to portray spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in an upcoming film titled White. This global thriller, directed by Montoo Bassi and produced by Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain, will focus on the resolution of Colombia's 52-year civil war - a significant but largely untold peace-building achievement.

Shanaya, on the other hand, was supposed to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, opposite Lakshya and Gurfateh Parizada. However, the project was shelved.